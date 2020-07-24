Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,804.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,269.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,546.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

