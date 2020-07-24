Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,804.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,269.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,546.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

