Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 103,103 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6,115.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $13,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $1,350,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,980 shares of company stock worth $28,363,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

TSCO stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.80. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $154.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.30. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

