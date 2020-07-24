Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 10,845 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,754,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in 3M by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $159.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.72 and its 200 day moving average is $154.39. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.