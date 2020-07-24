Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.93.

AMED stock opened at $215.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.18 and a 200-day moving average of $185.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $218.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total value of $4,108,974.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $136,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,409,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,081 shares of company stock worth $6,939,248 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

