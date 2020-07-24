Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 441,767 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,767 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of News worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in News in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in News by 108.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in News by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in News by 26.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in News in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWSA. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of NWSA opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. News Corp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. News’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

