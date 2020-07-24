Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.89 Million Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 140.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,582 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $14,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 630,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $37.19.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,916,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,954 shares of company stock worth $19,779,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

