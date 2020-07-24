Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $15,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $378,296,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,349,000 after buying an additional 925,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,091,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,288,000 after buying an additional 242,722 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,579,965.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $167,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $65.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

