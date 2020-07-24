Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

Shares of SPG opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $88.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

