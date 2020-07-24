Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.28 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,397 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,052,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,882,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.