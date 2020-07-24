Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stake Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.36% of Onespan worth $15,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onespan by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Onespan by 140.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 238,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onespan by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Onespan by 96.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 71,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Onespan by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,409.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,742,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Boroditsky bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 694,878 shares of company stock worth $13,788,520. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $28.73 on Friday. Onespan Inc has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onespan from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti upped their target price on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Onespan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

