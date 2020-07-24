Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.74 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,745 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.22% of BorgWarner worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $93,920,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,696 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,547,000 after purchasing an additional 993,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after purchasing an additional 886,394 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.