Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,238,035 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,238,035 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $197,547,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $20,458,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4,281.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,924 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $72,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.