Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,869 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of Lear worth $16,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lear by 84.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth $594,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth $1,695,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Lear by 24.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lear by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.13 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.47.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

