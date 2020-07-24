International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $16,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $128.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

