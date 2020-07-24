Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,447 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $16,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 55.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,225,000 after buying an additional 62,336 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 370,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 32,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

NYSE TEL opened at $88.31 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

