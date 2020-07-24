Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,022 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $16,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $72,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 573.7% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

