Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,852 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $997,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,328 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Kinross Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,007,342 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 779,705.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 530,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $8.61.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

