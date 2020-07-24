Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.28 and a beta of 1.73. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $603.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.