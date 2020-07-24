Invesco Ltd. Invests $313,000 in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Transcat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Transcat by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 47.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $210.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.