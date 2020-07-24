Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Facebook reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $11.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $232.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.83. The firm has a market cap of $683.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

