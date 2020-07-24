Analysts Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Green Dot posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDOT. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $590,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.76 per share, with a total value of $919,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Green Dot by 540.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Green Dot by 46.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Green Dot by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

