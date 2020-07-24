Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,051 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.51% of Unum Group worth $17,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 262,265 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 454,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 61.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,524,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of UNM opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

