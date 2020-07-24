Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $17,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $175.74. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.01.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $1,568,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,951,319.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.