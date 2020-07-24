Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,658 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $17,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,193 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,341,000 after purchasing an additional 239,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 645,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $135,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

NYSE:BR opened at $129.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $136.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.45.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

