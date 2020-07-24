Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,258 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $17,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of DXC opened at $17.53 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

