SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $17,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 77,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.75.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.