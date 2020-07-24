Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 169,398 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Lennar worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 60.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 126.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 17.6% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Lennar stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $73.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $656,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.