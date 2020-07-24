Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 21,385 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.30% of Gentex worth $18,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,726,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Gentex by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,076 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,178,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Gentex by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,319,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 285,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Gentex by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 197,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.