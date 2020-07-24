SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,532 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,082,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,733,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,609.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 760,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,542,000 after buying an additional 462,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,163,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,157.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $24.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

