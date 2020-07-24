SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 44,681 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,681 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FibroGen worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.58.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

