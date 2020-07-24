SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 67.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.2% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.37.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

