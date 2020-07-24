SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.