SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 45.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMK opened at $51.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $985.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

