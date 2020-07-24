SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,968,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 354,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 248,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNW opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

