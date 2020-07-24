Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 462.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,322 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Getty Realty worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GTY opened at $29.85 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Getty Realty had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

