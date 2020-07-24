SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,288 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $11,301,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.29.

In related news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at $286,692.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $1,044,938.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $299.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $326.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

