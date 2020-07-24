SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 15,445 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 186.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 360.9% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 627.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 33,994 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 43,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $119.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average is $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.80. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,981,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.