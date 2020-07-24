SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Core-Mark worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,050,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after buying an additional 59,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Core-Mark by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,720,000 after buying an additional 89,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core-Mark by 10.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 951,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 27.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 947,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,081,000 after acquiring an additional 204,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

