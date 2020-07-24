Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 591 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Integra Lifesciences worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,153,999 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $408,908,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,199,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $276,919,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,200,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,312,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $251,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,385 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,151,332 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,430,000 after acquiring an additional 298,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of IART opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $2,437,708.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,372,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $191,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 663,995 shares of company stock valued at $32,428,706. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

