Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 48.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 45.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $545,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,020.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,141 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,157 over the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

