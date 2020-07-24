Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,210 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 53.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $57.92 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

