Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 69.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 63,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 479,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after buying an additional 36,919 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,477 shares of company stock worth $1,154,514. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

