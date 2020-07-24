Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.86). Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of ($2.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $6.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.45.

MTN stock opened at $195.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average is $194.66.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 523.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 327.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

