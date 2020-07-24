Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $165.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

