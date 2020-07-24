Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.33). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million.

FOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

In related news, insider Jay Barth sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $25,646.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,078.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,016,224 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

