Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Kimberly Clark reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 264,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after acquiring an additional 121,816 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 19.7% during the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 244,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $763,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

