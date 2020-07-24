Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.03. Freshpet reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.55.

In other news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $81,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. King sold 12,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $887,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,145.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.64. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

