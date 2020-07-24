NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. NextEra Energy posted earnings of $2.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.46.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,102 shares of company stock worth $23,532,028. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $280.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.18. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $284.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

