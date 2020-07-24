Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ earnings. Spirit of Texas Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.22%.

STXB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 43.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

